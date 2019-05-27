Fable 4 is Seemingly Confirmed – But Not Officially!

There have been more than enough rumours to suggest that Fable IV (or Fable 4 if you prefer) is definitely happening. I mean, at this point it seems that it would just make far more sense for Microsoft to just confirm it already!

Then again, with E3 2019 only a few weeks away, who knows what the immediate future may hold!

There has, however, been a somewhat unusual development. Namely, that game streaming website Mixer has seemingly confirmed the game’s existence by adding it to their official playlist.

What Does This Mean?

Well, clearly the inclusion of the game on their website is hardly categorical confirmation of it’s release. With Forza developer Playground Games reportedly already well underway on the project, however, there is more than enough to get a little encouraged about.

Peter Molyneux, the series creator, is also confirmed to not have any involvement in the game. Make of that what you will!

You can, incidentally, look to confirm this yourself via the link here!

What Do We Think?

The post would clearly seem to indicate that despite any official announcement, someone somewhere at Mixer is pretty certain that this is going to happen. With it popping up on their website, however, perhaps the official announcement is a lot closer than we may have expected.

With the series having so much potential (largely not lived up to) though, we can but hope that this will finally be the Fable game that really kicks this franchise into a whole new level. Otherwise, Fable 4 might be the coffin that buries it.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the next Fable game? – Let us know in the comments!