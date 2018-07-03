Temporary Facebook Bug Unblocked Your Unwanted Contacts

Facebook Bug Accidentally Removed Block Function

Being part of Facebook will ultimately be a reflection of your social life. As such, you’ll have good friends, great friends, best friends, passing friend and the occasional enemy. In terms of the latter, I daresay this mostly involves ex-partners who, like an asset split in the divorce, you must share the friends accordingly. Usually, though, this often results in one person blocking the other.

This can also, of course, just simply be a case of having a nutter who seems to want to shadow your every move. The block function can, therefore, be a blessing. A temporary bug in the machine at Facebook, however, saw this feature be temporarily disabled. This, in consequence, allowed people on your block list to potentially view your posts!

Privacy Settings

In a report via the BBC, at present, it’s a little unclear who was affected by this bug. It does, however, seem that for a limited period, people who may potentially be on your block list could view your posts. That is, of course, assuming that your account is completely public.

Anyone who has been affected by this should receive a message from Facebook this week. The chances are though that unless you have somebody checking your account every day to see if you have unblocked them, not many people were probably affected by this.

Scale Of The Bug

The bug, which was present from 29 May and 5 June is thought to have potentially affected around 800,000 users. As above though, the chances that this was even noticed is slim to zilch. As such, if you have a rather extensive block list, while disquietening, I wouldn’t worry too much about it. It is, however, another example of Facebook making errors with our privacy.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!