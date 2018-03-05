Facebook Fall Under Criticism For Child Grooming Questionnaire

Facebook Survey Asks Child Grooming Question

You might have noticed over the last few weeks that Facebook may have occasionally have asked you a subtle question. Such as your general usage, opinions on the website, suggestions etc. One such question they are (or more accurately, were) asking, however, was a little awkward.

Put simply, Facebook wants to know your opinion on child grooming and if it’s ok!

Child Grooming

Child grooming is clearly a major problem on social media and one perpetrated by sick-individuals. One would think, however, that in addressing this Facebook might show a little tact. It’s not as if every now and then the police knock on your door to inquire if you have committed any crimes you would like to make them aware of is it?

In a report via Sky News, it seems, however, that Facebook might be attempting the direct approach.

As can be seen above, the question simply puts it to you whether you think child grooming a 14-year-old should be allowed on Facebook. At this point, I sincerely hope that this is some kind of oversight or typographical error. Unless of course, it’s a terrible attempt to get child groomers to incriminate themselves.

Is this serious

Apparently so, however, as above, I’m not entirely certain that the social-media site did their homework with this survey question.

Personally, I haven’t been asked this question, yet. Just in case they are monitoring responses though, may I say that I do not think that any child grooming content should be allowed on Facebook.

What do you think? A stupid survey question or an oversight on their part? – Let us know in the comments!

