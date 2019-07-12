Facebook Group has 400k Users Pledging to Raid Area 51

If the truth is indeed ‘out there’ then the probability is that it’s hiding somewhere within the American ‘Area 51’ military base. Since the 1950s, the facility has been one of the most hotly discussed topics when it comes to aliens and, put simply if they do exist and the American government is trying to cover it up, then it’s probably happening here. Well, it seems that a Facebook group is planning on finally finding out.

Opting with the (rather amusing) tagline “they can’t stop all of us” the group now has nearly 400,000 people committed to a mass raid on the site.

Facebook – Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us

With the event set for September 20th, nearly 400,000 users have pledged to meet up at the site and effectively attempt to break-in en-masse. The concept being that if so many turn up, they (the military) won’t be able to keep everyone out. Therefore, someone (in theory) is bound to discover the ‘truth’ to the facility.

Is it a smart move though? Probably not as offenders do risk prison and a $5,000 fine. As the tagline suggests though, can they do this to everyone? Probably not!

What Do We Think?

It’s hard to tell if the group is a joke or whether people are seriously intending to raid the facility. I suspect, rather disturbingly, that while many may have signed up just for the fun, a lot of people are probably going to turn up. Either to see if this does happen or, more specifically, to actually try and break in.

Those interested can check out the official event via Facebook in the link here! – While I personally will not be attending, I will have the popcorn ready!

What do you think? Is this event a joke or are people actually planning to storm Area 51? – Let us know in the comments!