Facebook Increases Account Closure Time To 30 Days

Facebook has seen more than a few scandals since the start of the year. It seems clear that for many years the social media site was rather lax in both its security and the way it treated our data. As such, many users have simply decided to quit the social media site. It sounds crazy, but when you actually consider this, it’s quite a bold move.

While Facebook has decided to make things easier by allowing you an account closure which provides you with all your files as a download, it seems that they are rather keen to give you a little more time to reconsider your decision.

Time Extended!

Initially, when you made the decision to leave Facebook, the social media site gave you a 14-day period for you to change your mind. Seems fair enough. Most people would only need 2 weeks to decide whether they really needed the site in their lives or not. In a report via The Star though, Facebook has now decided to extend this deadline to 30 days!

Changed Your Mind?

In terms of the process, nothing has changed except the amount of time before Facebook finally shuts your account down. If in the meantime, you do change your mind, all that’s required for you to do is log into the account. You will be prompted asking if you want to cancel the closure and if so, your account will be restored.

Some will see this as a shifting of the goalposts. Others will simply view it as a much more logical time span. Either way though, if you want out of Facebook, you have to give your months notice!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!