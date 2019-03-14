Facebook & Instagram Suffer 10 Hours Of Outage Disruption

Facebook And Instagram Outage

While many of us in the UK and Europe have been blissfully sleeping through the drama, it seems that Facebook has encountered some pretty serious problems over night.

In a report via the BBC, the social media site has confirmed that issues to the platform left many aspects of their services (including Instagram) off-line or at least disrupted for around 10 hours. This represents the single biggest (well… longest) ‘outage’ the company has ever had!

What Was Affected?

Many aspects of Facebook were said to have been affected by the outage. This included the ‘Messenger’ app and also company off-shoot Instagram. The last time the site had an issue on this scale was back in 2008, albeit they only had 150 million users them. Skip forward 11 years where the figure is at 2.2 billion and you kinda get the idea as to how huge an issue this was!

What Caused The Problem?

Although Facebook has confirmed the outage, they have not (as of the time of writing) confirmed why it happened. They have, at the very least, ruled out that this was some form of DDOS attack.

The good news is, however, that if you didn’t notice it, everything is back to normal now. It will, however, be curious to find out the cause.

