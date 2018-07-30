Facebook Issue Infowars Alex Jones With 30 Day Ban

You may or may not have heard of Alex Jones or Infowars. Perhaps you should consider yourself lucky if you haven’t. To put it simply Alex Jones is a right-wing commentator who occasionally comes out with some pretty wild theories about the government, conspiracies and cover-ups. It is at times difficult to know whether he legitimately believes everything he says or whether he occasionally just likes to act as a bit of a provocateur.

He has, however, often skated on thin ice when it comes to social media. In what many are calling an attack on the right or free-speech, however, in a report via TheStar, Facebook has issued Alex Jones’ channel with a 30-day ban due to ‘hate speech’ violations.

Unclear Why He Has Been Banned

There are many reasons to speculate why they would ban Alex Jones. It is suggested that it may be something to do with some videos he posted a week ago which YouTube also removed. Alex Jones is definitely a polarising figure and as you can see in the video below, often his views are a bit ‘out there’ to say the least.

The report has, however, led to many criticising social-media in general for seemingly only taking action against ‘right wing’ speakers. This was a similar criticism levelled at Twitter when, following a ‘verification’ removal, it seemed to only target right-wing commentators. It does, if nothing else, open the doors on the whole question of free speech. Specifically, when does free speech become hate speech and why are the right seemingly the only people targeted with action?

What Do You Think?

I’ve honestly tried to keep politics out of my writing here. Despite what some may think, the facts don’t lie that social media does seem to take a much harsher stance on right-wing commentators. This issue with Alex Jones (as mad as he might appear at times) is a fresh example of this. I am, however, always open to having my mind changed!

Personally, my view of free speech has always been that you can say anything you want. No matter how stupid it might be. Just as long as you do not directly incite violence. Quite a straightforward mandate really.

I don’t think though that no matter hard you try, I’ll ever believe the ‘gay frog’ conspiracy.

What do you think? Does social media unfairly target the right? Is Alex Jones’ ban justified? In addition, where does free speech come into this? – Let us know in the comments!