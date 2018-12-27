Facebook Is Officially The Least Trusted Tech Company

Facebook Is Officially Not Trusted!

Over the last year, Facebook has certainly seen it’s fair share of PR disasters. Be it their mismanagement of our data or the public perception of political bias, the social media site is certainly struggling to keep all of the plates spinning. It seems, however, that these factors may have played a much bigger factor in the public perception that you might have thought.

In a report via Recode, research company Toluna has found that Facebook is the least trusted tech company, and by a massively huge margin.

40% Is A Big Number!

The research has found that in terms of ‘trustworthiness’ only 60% said that they actually had faith in the social media site. The clear major factor from this is that the other 40% said that they didn’t. Compared to other companies though, this places Facebook top of the list and by a massive margin. Even their biggest rival, Twitter, only scored an 8% ‘untrustworthy’ score.

The News Just Keeps Getting Worse

As you can see by the other companies on the list, this survey covered a large portion of technology companies. Microsoft, Netflix and Tesla come off surprisingly well in the survey while various other companies find themselves with lower than expected numbers. It does, however, highlight just what a huge embarrassment this will be to Facebook. To be top was, perhaps, not shocking. To be top by such a colossally huge margin though? That has to sting!

It would, however, have been curious to see how many of that 40% still actively used the social media site.

What do you think? Are you surprised at the results? – Let us know in the comments!