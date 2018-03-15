Facebook’s Game Streaming May Be Competing With Twitch

Facebook may be able to compete with Twitch for game streaming

If you were to ask someone about Facebook and gaming, they would probably think you were referring to something like Mafia Wars. In January, however, Facebook launched their initiative to try and get a slice of the game live streaming pie by launching their own game video hosting service.

Despite it being early days, a report via PCGamesN, suggests that Facebook might just have the muscle to get a slice of the action.

Game Streaming

It’s quite incredible when you think about it that Twitch, compared to Facebook and YouTube is a relative newcomer to the internet, yet managed to completely dominate the game streaming industry practically with no effort required. I say no effort because YouTube and Facebook never really bothered to do anything about it.

Following Facebook launching their ‘Gaming Creator Pilot Program’ in January, reports are suggesting that Facebook is having an effect, but things are going slowly. In the report, Facebook has said: “We need to play catch up and make sure that we offer very good services that you would expect to see on other platforms, but also figure out how we can make the whole business of becoming a creator easier. A lot of partners feel like their growth on other platforms has leveled off, and they are hungry to reach new audiences.”

Can Facebook Overtake Twitch

With Twitch’s far more stringent Terms Of Service shortly coming into effect, possibly. People are seeing Twitch turning into a somewhat draconian environment, but then, people are leaving Facebook in their droves for the exact same reason. Facebook can get a big slice of the action here, but I think to do it, they would have to incredibly relax their rules. Something Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t seem keen on doing.

What do you think? Do you stream games? Would you consider switching to Facebook? – Let us know in the comments!

