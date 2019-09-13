Factorio Developer Blames WoW Classic for Patch Delay

I daresay that with the recent release of WoW Classic (World of Warcraft) many of you have been tempted to make a return to the popular MMORPG. A return that has, perhaps, distracted you from your other games or pursuits. It does, however, become a little more complicated if you are actually in the business of making games.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Wube Studios has said that a patch designed to fix a number of bugs in their popular game Factorio has been delayed. Specifically because too many on their team have taken time off to play WoW Classic.

Factorio Devs Can’t Patch Their Game Because They’re Playing WoW Classic

Now, you might be forgiven for thinking that they should perhaps be prioritizing fixing their own game rather than playing someone else’s. Particularly since a significant number of problems have recently arisen in it. It is, however, at least, refreshingly honest that they have given this reason for the delay.

“Several of our top men have taken time off to spend hours raiding and having fun in Azeroth. This isn’t great timing, as a few new bugs appeared.”

What Do We Think?

The problem I have is that if I was to level any criticism at Wube Studio, I think it would be a case of the pot calling the kettle black. There have been more than a few instances where I could’ve done something productive and instead decided to mug it off until tomorrow just to get in a few rounds of Overwatch or Dead by Daylight. I am, quite frankly, guilty of this too. Perhaps also far less inclined to admit it in such a public format.

As such, I am willing to forgive them. They are at least being honest enough to admit the real reason. In addition, they also prove that game developers are indeed human and do actually like to play games!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!