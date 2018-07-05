Failed Robbery Is Improved With Metal Gear Solid Sound Effects

Failed Robbery Turned Hilarious With Metal Gear Solid Sound Effects

So, before we get any further, I should probably just point out that robbery is generally not a smart thing to do. I only say that because if after watching this one of you decides it might be a decent career choice I don’t want you trying to blame us in court. If you are going to rob somewhere though, it is generally recommended to try and be as sneaky as possible.

Well, in the video below, that is certainly not the case. By all accounts, it’s a pretty awful robbery attempt that hopefully will act as a mitigating circumstance in court. It is, however, a pretty awful robbery improved massively when you add a few sound effects from Metal Gear Solid.

What Was That Noise?…

In the video, the man attempts to rob the store and in what is presumably his escape attempt he is spotted by security. He considers throwing a bag of what appears to be sweets at the guard, but gives it up and appears to surrender. This is a smart guard though and clearly isn’t convinced the guy has quite given up yet. The guard is proven right when as he goes to handcuff the man, he attempts to make a break for it and is promptly tasered.

While the man is on the ground what can only be an accomplice goes into the back room and for some reason hides in the ceiling. Of course, polystyrene ceiling tiles is not the strongest of materials. As such, she falls through the roof and after hitting the floor decides to give it up and quit. It’s pretty funny enough on its own, but it’s massively improved with some Metal Gear Solid sound effects.

Snake?… Snake?!… SNAAAAAAAAAAKE?!!

We must give a lot of credit to Omar Villegas who edited the video to include the MGS sound clips. Omar, we at eTeknix salute you for making our day a little brighter!

