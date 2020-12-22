Fake Cyberpunk 2077 Mobile Game Contains Ransomware

/ 19 mins ago
Cyberpunk 2077

Given that Cyberpunk 2077 is a game in which one of the central gameplay aspects is hacking, you may have thought that this would’ve been something of a moderate precursor to remind everyone that, by and large, while the internet is a wonderful place, there is also a part of it completely devoted to stealing information (or money) from you.

Following a Twitter post by user ‘@sh1shk0va‘, however, it seems that we might have something very ironic on our hands here as a mobile version of Cyberpunk 2077, currently available on the Google Play store, has been found to contain ransomware!

Cyberpunk 2077 Fake Mobile Game

Initially, the ‘game’ presents itself fairly legitimate with it citing positive reviews and the apparent makers mark of CD Projekt Red. As you may be aware, however, these are very common tactics used with fake/scam applications and you only have to scratch the surface before warning signs, such as exceptionally crude spelling mistakes, begin to appear.

So, what does this do? – Well, a major alarm bell should start ringing when booting up the application as it asks for access to your media files. If you do, however, say yes, the app goes on to completely lock them out with, as you might have guessed, a message popping up requesting $500 in Bitcoin to allow you access to the encrypted files again.

CD Projekt RED Denies Rumours of Two Other Cyberpunk Games

What To Do?…

Fortunately, it seems that the ransomware hidden within this app is somewhat crude and, as such, if you have any knowledge of coding, a quick look in the application files can reveal the code to unlock your encrypted data. – Just in case it needed to be said though, we should make it 100% clear that there is no official mobile version of Cyberpunk 2077. So if you do see one advertised, just avoid it as you would 80% of the other shovelware contained on such mobile store platforms.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is Ray Tracing a feature that you care about?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend