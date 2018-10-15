Fake Nvidia 1060 Cards Appear (And Are Selling) On eBay

Getting a bargain on eBay is a pretty tricky thing to manage these days. The website has unfortunately because a little over commercialised for its own good, but people still go on there looking for a bargain. In PC terms, what would present a bargain? Well, how about a Nvidia 1060 graphics card for less than £70!

Given that the cards are selling new for around £200-£250, sounds like a fantastic deal right? Well, no, it’s not. It turns out that many Chinese based sellers are simply butchering old Nvidia cards to give the appearance of new ones! We should note that the image above is an entirely legitimate 1060. There are, however, more than a few differences between a legitimate one like this and the fakes appearing on eBay and not just £100!

Butchering To Fit The Bill

So what changes are they making? Well, in a report via PCGamesN, this includes scratching off the Nvidia branding to the card and even going so far as to modding the card in the bios to alter its name. The short version is, you are getting a Nvidia card, but the chances it’s even part of the 6XX series is slim, let alone 10XX!

Caveat Emptor

There are, of course, more than a few signs that these cards are not legitimate. That isn’t even limited to the fact that the price is truly ridiculous. With images including VGA ports (well out of use on graphics cards now) and also SLI (not part of the 1060 range) for the technical eye, these cards simply don’t add up!

Put simply, the chances of getting a 2nd-hand 1060 for less than £100, while not impossible, is exceptionally slim. A brand new one? Not a chance!

Two words – Caveat Emptor! – Buyer Beware!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!