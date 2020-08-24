Fall Guys May Be Heading for a Mobile Release

Since it’s release earlier this month, it’s hard to understate the impact that ‘Fall Guys‘ has had on the gaming world. The concept of the game itself is quite simple. It is, however, executed so well that it’s by far and away the biggest unexpected hit of 2020. Even yours truly has been playing it pretty frequently with 3 wins under my belt!

With it currently only available on PC and PS4, however, a listing on Bilibili (a Chinese-based video-sharing site) suggests that a mobile port of the game may be coming to your smartphone in the very near future!

Fall Guys on Smartphones?

With the game listed as ‘Jelly Bean Man: Ultimate Knock Out’, something has clearly been lost a little in translation (or maybe not, more on this later). There is, however, no denying that this is ‘Fall Guys’ and that, based on the information presented, a fully-licensed mobile version of the game has likely been created.

The only minor downside is that, at the time of writing, it’s understood that the licensing has only been agreed for this port in China. That being said, however, it’s surely only a matter of time before something is confirmed in the ‘West’.

What Do We Think?

Seeing ‘Fall Guys’ on Android and IOS could represent a huge boost for this game. it is, after all, hard to deny that mobile gaming is one of the most lucrative markets around at the moment, and given the games relatively simple interface, it has all the hallmarks of working really well.

The only mildly curious point is that only last week Mediatonic denied rumors of a mobile port. So, at this point, we can only draw one of two conclusions. Either something has changed and a Chinese developer secured the rights for within their country or this is (another) rather unashamed knock-off (which may explain the creative title). Given that this is China we’re talking about, either is an entirely (il)legitimate possibility!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!