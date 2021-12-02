Mediatonic Confirms Fall Guys Will NOT Be Hitting the Switch or Xbox This Year!

Having just seen the release of the new ‘season 6’ content drop for ‘Fall Guys‘, there were many rumours floating around that, as part of this, it would also see the confirmation of the launch of both the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. – Given that it didn’t, therefore, you might be wondering if there was any word as to when we would see them? Well, following an official blog post, developer Mediatonic has confirmed that, at least for the moment, there’s still no news as to when those particular ports will be released. And more so, that they’re definitely not coming before the end of this year.

Fall Guys – No Xbox or Switch Release Yet!

Admittedly, the fact that the Xbox and Switch ports aren’t arriving this year is hardly surprising. There is, after all, less than 30 days of 2021 left. While work on them is currently underway, however, it doesn’t seem like those particular versions are going to come out now until (probably) around Summer 2022. A date that would, incidentally, see them delayed for around a year given that they were originally scheduled for April 2021.

“We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox, with good reason. There’s been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that’s not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it’s one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022.” – Mediatonic

A Much Needed Resurgence?

While Fall Guys is still an exceptionally popular game, I don’t think it unfair to say that the title isn’t doing anywhere near as well as when it was released. It was, without a doubt, one of the gaming titles that really capitalised and boomed under the COVID ‘stay at home’ requirements. – Let’s face it though, even despite the release of its latest ‘season 6’ update, Fall Guys does need a more substantial shot in the arm to keep its player base. And while the Switch and Xbox releases would certainly help, if they keep getting pushed back, Mediatonic does risk them releasing to a damp squib rather than a bang! – For the moment, however, Fall Guys remains a PC and PlayStation exclusive. I just wish they’d sort some proper crossplay out!

You can check out the official blog post in full via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!