Fallout 4 Heading to Minnesota with North Star Mod

North Star

Tired of the same old wasteland day in and day out? I know I am because I stopped playing the game flipping months ago. However, the new total conversion mod, Fallout North Star, is just the recipe for chaos that I’ve been looking for. The mod will bring Minnesota to the mix because let’s face it, no other game was going to do it.

Development

After being in development for four months, which isn’t much for this kind of project, the mod will still need a lot of work. However, it’s great to see to community aiming for lofty goals and we’re eager to watch its progress. With the mod being based on Minnesota, it’ll also bring new story elements, weapons, armour, models, companions and much more. The team leader Iceflamez claims it’s still early days.

Wait, No Preview?

Unfortunately not, it seems the team are a little premature with their announcement if we’re honest. However, we’re still excited to see what follows and expect an update soon enough. “We basically just want people to know we are here and we are actively working to make this project complete.” said Iceflamez.

Release Date

It looks like we could be waiting until next year for this one. However, we expect updates, and hopefully, some playable beta works on the mod in the meantime. If you want to show your support, follow updates, and possibly lend your talents, head on over to the mods official Moddb page.