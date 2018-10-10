Fallout 76 Details On Mods And Microtransactions Revealed

With the release of Fallout 76 just over a month away, as you can imagine, there is currently a lot of speculation about the final form the game will take. In fairness to Bethesda, since it was announced last Summer, they haven’t been shy in giving us details. We’ve already seen numerous screenshots and highly-detailed in-game videos released.

In the latest news, however, Bethesda have addressed concerns over potential mods for the game and also microtransactions.

Microtransactions

We’ll start with microtransactions as this is usually a subject that gets peoples blood pumping. Well, the good news is that in a report via PCGamesN, while they will be a part of the game, it is all rather benign. Pete Hines of Bethesda has confirmed that any microtransactions included in the game will be for cosmetic purposes only. As such, particularly given the online aspects, you can’t ‘pay to win’.

Mods

In terms of modding, the Fallout franchise has always proven to be a popular choice. In terms of Fallout 76 though, in a report via DSOGaming, the matter is a little trickier. With the game having online modes, you are obviously going to struggle with mods that significantly alter how the game operates. As such, Bethesda has confirmed the following two things;

Mod support will not be added to the game until December 2019 – Yes, that’s 2019. It’s not a typo!

You will only be able to use mods on private servers.

In fairness, while the delay in mod support will undoubtedly be disappointing to some, the overall concept does make some sense.

Fallout 76 Will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on November 14th.

