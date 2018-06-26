Fallout 76 Releases Official Gameplay Trailer

Bethesda Releases Fallout 76 Gameplay Video

Certainly one of the biggest announcements at this years E3 was Fallout 76. Well, if we overlook the fact that Bethesda technically announced it a couple days beforehand. Since then, we have learned a few things about the same and overall, while fans seem keen others are being a little more reserved.

In anticipation of the release though, Bethesda has officially revealed the Fallout 76 Gameplay video which shows us a little glimpse into West Virginia post-apocalypse.

Putting Together The Pieces

From the trailer, there are certain facts that we have since been able to confirm or nail down a little firmer. For example, we now know that Fallout 76 is definitely going to be set in West Virginia. We also know that the game is going to have a strong online presence, albeit Bethesda are still hinting that a single player campaign could be on the cards.

It is, however, because of sketchy information like this that fans are somewhat mixed in their feelings about the game. Some are a little concerned in the direction Bethesda is taking the series. Particularly if the game is going to be heavily based online. Others, however, like myself, are just thrilled that we’re getting another Fallout game.

When Is It Out?

We do know that Fallout 76 is due for release on November 14th, 2018. Therefore, whatever form the game takes, we’re going to know for certain within the next few months. In addition to this though, it is understood that anyone who preorders the game will be eligible to apply for the beta which is set to launch around August.

So, I guess with Fallout 76 it all comes down to just how excited about it you are.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new Fallout game? Is there anything that is worrying you? – Let us know in the comments!