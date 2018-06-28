Fallout 76 Releases Trailer Explaining The Online Multiplayer

Bethesda Release Video Detailing Fallout 76 Multiplayer

War, war never changes. Well, that might be the case for war, but it seems that Fallout is about to make a few changes. In what was one of the biggest reveals, a brand new Fallout game is on the way. Announced just slightly ahead of E3 the teaser trailer set up Bethesda for what was possibly one of their best events ever.

With the revelation that the game was going to have a multiplayer feature though, many were curious as to what form this would take. I mean, how do you successfully implement a multiplayer game into the Fallout universe?

Well, Bethesda has released a video which attempts to answer those questions for you.

Give Me The Jist Of It

Fallout 76 will be predominantly based on a single player campaign. So you don’t need to worry. This isn’t going to shortchange you in that regard. Despite that though, the game will have multiplayer features and as such, your game will be a shared experience with other online users who you may or may not encounter on your travels.

What happens when you meet other players is entirely up to you. Oh, and them too I suppose. You can either choose to team up with them to create a more powerful force to traverse West Virginia. Alternatively, you might just end up taking pot shots at each other for the pursuit of those sweet, sweet bottlecaps.

The Best Answer To An Awkward Problem

Having seen this video, I am fairly convinced that Bethesda has found the best solution to a difficult implementation here. I’m not sure that multiplayer, like a first-person shooter, would work for Fallout 76. Neither, necessarily would a full-blown MMORPG style of game. This decision does seem to balance the two options out and personally, I look forward to meeting you all in the Wastelands!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new Fallout? What do you think about the multiplayer system? In addition, is there anything else you would like to see from it? – Let us know in the comments!