Fallout 76 Will Have No Cross Compatibility – Thanks Sony!

Bethesda Confirm That Fallout 76 Will Not Have Cross-Platform Play

Fallout 76 is just months away from release. It’s hard not to be a bit excited about it. That, despite the fact that we have only known about its existence for about 3 weeks. Since the announcement though, Bethesda has actually been regularly keeping us up to date with both news and videos about the upcoming release.

With multiplayer set to play a major role in this Fallout game though, it is perhaps the area of the most interest and it seems that Sony might have thrown a spanner in the intended works.

“Blame Sony!”

In a report via PCGamesN, Bethesda’s game director Todd Howard has said that it was their intention to put cross-platform play into Fallout 76. It seems, however, that Sony isn’t interested in being a part of that. As such the plans for a total cross-platform play have been scrapped.

This revelation comes only weeks after it was revealed that Sony was playing some exceptional hard-ball when it came to Fortnite accounts created on their system. This Fallout news, however, does, unfortunately, close some big doors.

Cross-Platform Is Great For Gamers

On the rare occasion that cross-platform compatibility is added to games, it makes a massive difference for gamers. It’s particularly helpful in games where finding a full team can be a bit tricky or time-consuming. One of the best examples of this in recent years was the addition of Xbox players into the PC pool for Rocket League. Not that the game needed it. It is, after all, exceptionally popular. It did, however, gave a timely boost. One which made sure that players would generally never have to wait any longer than 20 seconds to find a game.

This news for Fallout 76 is therefore rather disappointing. We can only hope that this will not impact upon the game too harshly.

