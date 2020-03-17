Fallout: New Vegas Gets Coronavirus Mod

So, it seems that it would only be a matter of time before this happened, but we officially have our first gaming mod that involves the Coronavirus. What game is it for though? Resident Evil? Plaque Inc? Nope, it’s actually something rather old and a little unusual.

Yes, the first COVID-19 mod launched officially brings the disease to… Fallout New Vegas!

Coronavirus Mod Launches for Fallout New Vegas

Created by modder ‘JotunYmir’, if you’re expecting a detailed and amazingly in-depth experience, I’m afraid you’re going to be disappointed. Yes, this does have all the hallmarks of a rather hastily slapped together concept. Even the mods description is amazingly blunt and to the point!

“Eat Bat Soup, get the coronavirus, try to survive it.

Ever wanted to have THE Coronavirus? Well now you can, in game. Immersive Coronavirus adds Bat Soup to the leveled list, eating it will give you THE Coronavirus.”

Where Can I Try It?

So, presuming you want to see at this point if the Coronavirus is deadlier than a pack of Deathclaws, you’re probably curious to know where you can download and try this mod out. Well, available for free, you can grab your copy by visiting the website here!

Just don’t expect it to make your journey across New Vegas any simpler. Particularly if you have a liking for bat soup.

What do you think? Will we start to see more mods like this? Are you going to give it a try? – Let us know in the comments!

