Fan-Made Bloodborne PS1 Demake is Retrotastic!

I’m a big fan of retro gaming, always playing emulated games, old-school consoles, or on the arcade machine, we built last year. Plus, I spent my early teenage years in the peak of the PlayStation 1 era, so when I heard that someone is remaking Bloodborne for the PS1… Well, I’m a tad excited.

The demake is being created by Lilith Walther, and she’s been generously sharing clips of her progress on Twitter. Of course, there have been some significant changes to the visuals. However, animation and general mechanics have been adapted to what was possible in the mid to late ’90s.

Bloodborne PS1 Demake

The little clip here actually reminds me of one of my favourite PlayStation 1 games, Nightmare Creatures. It’s funny seeing the tiny draw-distance and that mysterious PlayStation 1 fog to help compensate, and it certainly takes me back a couple of decades.

This Bloodborne PSX dev thread starts with loading and a proper loading screen! Now that we're hopping between levels I need to write a save and load system that passes data around for proper navigation 🧵 pic.twitter.com/MHhMC1ouUE — Lilymeister ✨🏳️‍⚧️ BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@b0tster) January 16, 2021

It’s talented work. Lilith is working with Heartstrings Studios on a JRPG called Witch. However, we’re even more eager to see this Bloodborne project make more progress! That and a PC port would be sweet too, of course!