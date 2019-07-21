Fan-Made Dino Crisis Remake Videos Released

For reasons that hardly anyone can seem to determine, Capcom seems pretty committed to the fact that their Dino Crisis franchise is as extinct as the antagonists within it. Where’s there’s a will, however, fans will always come together to try and make the impossible happen.

We have been aware of a fan-made project to remake the original Dino Crisis game utilising the Unreal Engine 4. Following the release of the first videos from the project, however, we get our first true look at what the team has been cooking up.

Dino Crisis Fan-Made Remake

In terms of ‘fan projects’ what has been shown in the videos looks absolutely amazing. It is clearly still in a very ‘rough’ state (in terms of an overall developer) but so far it’s looking more than a little impressive.

There is, however, always the risk that, like a T-Rex bursting through the wall, Capcom may arrive to put an end to this at any moment.

Will it Get Finished?

Often, fan projects such as these get shut down by legal teams before they ever see the light of day. I do sometimes, however, wonder if they do serve an alternative purpose. How? Well, by making the developers aware that people want to see this happen. Fans (generally) don’t remake games they wouldn’t love to see an official version of.

Would we have seen a Resident Evil 2 remake unless fans bugged the hell out of Capcom to make it? I doubt it.

As such, while we hope that this project may one day be finished, perhaps it might jog Capcom into remembering that they do have this pretty awesome franchise on their books that more than deserves the remake treatment!

What do you think? Would you like to see this project finished? Did you ever play Dino Crisis? – Let us know in the comments!