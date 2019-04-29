Fan-Made Half-Life 3 Demo Now Available to Download

Half-Life 3

Tired of waiting for Half-Life 3? Yeah me too, it’s been so long and so joked about, I honestly have given up caring if it gets a sequel or not. I don’t think it would ever live up to people’s expectations even if it did. I’m sure that’s true for most people now too, we’ve moved on in the gaming world. However, that doesn’t mean everyone has given up. Some people just decide to make their own damn game instead.

Fan Made Demo

Danys Almaral has released a demo for his own Half-Life 3. He’s created it using Unreal Engine 4, and by using the free assets from the Unreal Engine Marketplace. The end result is far better than you would expect though. It looks pretty fantastic in the video he’s released. Not only that but you can download and play it yourself too!

“I started as a level design test with Unreal Engine 4. It was looking nice, I told on twitter I was making Half Life 3 because I can’t wait for valve. It went almost viral. Hope people understand is a joke, a single person can’t make that huge project. That deserve a bigger and serious team. You can download and play the level on Windows, it just walk around. Future of this demo: I’ll try to add more sounds and interactivity, maybe some weapons. I was thinking about designing a relaxing and quiet waiting place. So you can go there and fee like you are Gordon Freeman waiting for Half Life 3.”

But… I Want More!!!

Unfortunately, it’s just that, a demo. It’s not really planned to turn it into a full game. Of course, if he did, the lawyers would be smashing his door down any time now.

Trailer

Download

Those eager to try the demo should know it’s presented as is, so could have bugs and issues. However, you can download the file here. Already played it? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!