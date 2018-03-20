A Fan-Made Sonic Maker Has Been Revealed

Sonic Maker Fan Game is Revealed

In recent years, ‘maker’ games have been a highly popular franchise. We of course, most notably, saw Mario Maker release for the Wii-U (a Switch port is surely on the way). Even fan games have emerged including a rather excellent looking Mega-Man Maker which you can check out here if you are interested.

One of the latest editions in this fan-made sub-section has, however, just emerged. One which will have many Sega fans really excited. Yes, a fan made Sonic Maker is being developed and so far is looking really fun.

What do we know about Sonic Maker?

In a report via DSOGaming, the game was produced using GameMaker Studio 2. A rather painstaking conversation, the creator has also recreated the exact same physics and collision engine from the original Megadrive game. Therefore playing a level on this should feel like slipping on a an old pair of comfortable shoes.

At this point, you might be wondering where you can give it a try. Unfortunately, although the game is in development, it is not ready for any kind of public release. On that point though, we will now address a point that I’m sure is already rolling around your head. How does Sega feel about this?…

Well, how does Sega feel about this?

The short answer is, I don’t know. People who are interested in this project shouldn’t be too worried, however. When compared to other major studios, Sega has a refreshingly relaxed attitude towards fan projects. While Nintendo would be readying its lawyers to issue a ‘cease and desist’ Sega has historically been happy to allow these projects to progress, just as long as no one makes any money from it.

We will keep you up to date with any news or developments, but so far, this fan project is looking pretty awesome.

What do you think? A fan of Sega or Sonic? Like the look of this game? – Let us know in the comments!

