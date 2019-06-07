Fan Made Studio Ghibli Tribute Film Looks Stunning!

Studio Ghibli Tribute Film

As a huge fan of Studio Ghibli, I must say that it was great news when I heard that both the studio and Hayao Miyasaki were back in action to deliver at least one more magical feature film.

It seems, however, that a fan tribute may look to get there first as a teaser trailer released on YouTube shows an absolutely stunning tribute to the much-loved film Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Wind Princess

The short subject, Wind Princess looks to bring the highly popular animated feature into a form of live-action adaptation. It even seems that Studio Ghibli has both acknowledged and appreciated the work created by filmmaker Chris Tex. Albeit, squeezing in something of a warning about people wishing to step their toes onto IPs owned by the company.

With Disney coming out with so many (generally pointless) live action adaptations though, it begs the question why no one has decided to do this yet with a Studio Ghibli film? – A live action Spirited Away or Howl’s Moving Castle would frankly be an awesome concept!

What Do We Think?

At present, it is just a teaser trailer. That being said, however, the entire project is believed to constitute a full ‘short film’ of around 10-20 minutes. Any way you look at it though, for an independent filmmaker the work completed so far is clearly exceptionally impressive. Frankly, we can’t wait to see the finished product when it is completed!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailer? Would you like to see more Studio Ghibli films get the live-action treatment? – Let us know in the comments!