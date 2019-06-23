Fan Made Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game is Free to Play

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

I must confess that back in the (very) late 80s, it was arguably the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade cabinet that first got me properly hooked into gaming. I was that hooked in fact that for Christmas that year I got an NES with the Turtles game bundle. While it might not have been the arcade version, I was a still a very happy boy! It was, after all, a pretty significant step up from my Acorn Electron.

Looking to essentially mash-up all versions of the early games, however, a fan-made game (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rescue-Palooza!) is now available to download and play for free on PC, right now!

How Does It Work?

Looking to replicate the original arcade style, masses of new content has been added to the game including levels from many of the early gaming releases. This is a huge slice of fan service, but it has been executed really well and any one with a sense of nostalgia is going to love this!

Some of the games key features include;

60 playable characters

17 stages

4 Bonus stages

4-player local coop

Improved graphics

Voice clips from the TV show

Rideable vehicles

Countless references to the original TMNT cartoon and toyline!

It’s free!

Where Can I Play It?

As this is a fan made project, it is available to download and play right now, on PC, for absolutely free! I’ve tried it out myself for a little over an hour now and, I must admit, for a fan-made game this is surprisingly detailed and polished. This definitely goes over and above the remit, you would’ve expected! Frankly, I love it and I’m sure you will too!

You can check out the official website (and download the game) via the link here! – Cowabunga dudes!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this game? Planning to try some 4 player coop? In addition, what’s your favourite retro game? – Let us know in the comments!