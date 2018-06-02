Fan Prequel To Fallout New Vegas To Launch This October

Fan Made Fallout New Vegas Prequel To Release in October

Many fans of the Fallout series consider New Vegas to be on the best games released to date. This is, of course, always a contentious point as many either seem to love or hate Fallout 4 while fans can largely agree that while the third is decent, it has that little something special lacking.

Regardless of which your favorite is, anyone who pays attention to gaming can’t help but have noticed that a brand new Fallout, from Bethesda, was announced this week. Well, technically it was more teased, but we do know that Fallout 76 is indeed on the way.

Did you know, though, that a fan made game from the series is also being developed? Better still, it is set for release this October. Well, for PC owners at least thanks for the modern miracle that is the modding community.

Fallout New California

The fan-made game has been designed as a modified version of the New Vegas release. Don’t let that fool you though into thinking that this is a lazy mod. A lot of work has gone into this game. This ‘new game’ features over 16,000 lines of dialogue as well as various quests along one significant story arc.

The release will be what is known as a ‘full conversion’ mod of the original New Vegas. In addition, the work is expected to be completed soon with a full formal mod release of Fallout New California expected in October this year.

Given that this is a mod of a licensed game, it’s likely that it will be released for free. For a fan of the game series though, with 76 likely not due to release for at least a year or two, this could provide an excellent distraction in the meantime.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!