Fan Project Shows How Awesome Silent Hill 2 Could be in VR

It’s certainly been a long time now since we had an official release from the Silent Hill franchise. Albeit, that hasn’t been for the lack of demand from the fans. There are, however, some silver linings to the rather dark clouds. Namely, that rumors emerged earlier this year that Konami wasn’t just working on one new Silent Hill game, but possibly two.

As always, however, sometimes it takes a fan project to reveal to us exactly what the possibilities are. The latest, coming from YouTube channel ‘Hoolopee‘ though, is certainly more than a little eye-catching!

Silent Hill 2 VR

The video (which is believed to be a concept project rather than an actual fan-game in production, shows us exactly what Silent Hill 2 could look like if it was remade as a VR game.

In the video (which you can watch below) he shows us not only the atmosphere of traversing the streets but also how it could be used to incorporate the puzzle mechanics.

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, this concept video looks both amazing and absolutely terrifying. In other words, if this was to ever happen, I think I’d have to crank up the gamma to its highest setting!

Hopefully, though, it does act as something of a kick up the backside to Konami. Specifically, to remind them (again) that fans want more Silent Hill games and the sooner they come, the better! Well, maybe not if what they’re planning is a remaster of Downpour.

What do you think? Are you impressed with this video? – Let us know in the comments!