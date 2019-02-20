Fanatical Launch ‘Bundlefest’ Gaming Sale

17 mins ago

Fanatical Launch Bundlefest

I must admit that until recently, I had never heard of the Fanatical website. Being a PC gamer, however, I’m always open to a nice gaming deal and in the past have often been impressed with the promotions/sales they have run. The latest, however, is perhaps their most extensive to date and reveals a lot of highly popular game franchises at highly discounted prices!

What’s On Sale

The Bundlefest sale is largely focusing on franchises and while there are a few in the list that I’ve never heard of, there’s plenty of ones which I have. Some of the game bundles on sale include;

  • Leisure Suit Larry
  • Shadow of Mordor
  • Fear
  • Stronghold

If you’re feeling a bit lucky as well, for the low price of just 95p, you can take a punt at a ‘mystery bundle’ offering 10 game codes. It could be a AAA success or a dustbin disaster!

Where Can I Check The Sale Out?

You can visit the official Fanatical Bundlefest website via the link here! – The promotion is running for 5 days (well, at least at the time of writing) so if you are looking for a gaming bargain, be sure to check them out. Personally, I can strongly recommend the Stronghold franchise. If you’ve never played the game, for £3.99 you’re getting a lot of fun here! Additionally, if you want a bit of smut in your gaming life, you can’t go wrong with Leisure Suit Larry.

What do you think? Which is your stand-out offer of the Fanatical Bundlefest sale? – Let us know in the comments!

