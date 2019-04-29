Fans Asked to End ‘Subscribe to Pewdiepie’ Memes

Don’t Subscribe to Pewdiepie

Over the last 6 months, there has been a rather heated war on the YouTube video hosting platform over which user (or account) has the most subscribers. For a very long time, Felix Kjellberg has been at the top of the charts with his channel, however, the launch of the (largely Bollywood themed) channel T-Series gave him some serious competition.

With the two battling out for the top spot, it led to many of his fans to push the ‘subscribe to pewdiepie‘ campaign in an effort to keep him at the top.

Following the release of a new video, however, Felix has asked his fans to bring the campaign to an end. Not because he is conceeding defeat to T-Series, but because of recent incidents which have made reference to it.

Recent Controversies

The ‘slogan’ has recently popped up multiple times in the news. Often, for all of the wrong reasons. For example, it was recently found that a war memorial had been graffiti’d with the slogan. In addition, there was also the horrific New Zealand shooting in which the perpetrator shouted the slogan before opening fire.

Felix Kjellberg has said: “I think it’s time to end the ‘subscribe to Pewdiepie’ movement, or meme.” He added in regards to the shooting that: “It’s clear to me the ‘subscribe to Pewdiepie’ movement should have ended then.”

The Movement Served Its Purpose

At the time of writing, T-Series has taken a pretty substantial lead in the subscriber race and, as such, although the movement was more than a little amusing at times, incidents like this do perhaps highlight that it is a good time to bring it to an end.

Pewdiepie himself perhaps says it best: “This movement started out of love and support. So let’s end it with that.”

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!