Far Cry 5 Headsets Now Available from Thrustmaster

The launch of Ubisoft‘s Far Cry 5 is almost here. Along the way, Ubisoft has teamed up with other companies to make sure the game gets as much exposure as possible. They have teamed up with AMD to bundle the game with pre-built Radeon systems for example. They have also struck a similar deal with Corsair offering it for free for those who spend over $150 via the Corsair Web store.

Ubisoft’s partnership with peripheral maker Thrustmaster on the other hand, includes limited edition models of their Y-350CPX and Y-300CPX gaming headsets sporting a Far Cry 5 design.

The Y-350CPX 7.1 Powered Far Cry 5 Edition headset boasts an impressive range of features. It is widely compatible not just for the PC or MAC, but on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms as well. The Y-350CPX delivers big sound thanks to its use of powerful 60mm drivers. In comparison, typical gaming headsets use 40mm drivers. The Y-350CPX delivers optimal bass for gaming with balanced medium frequencies for dialog. Since they use large drivers, Thrustmaster also uses large ear cushions using memory foam with headband support. This soft foam padding not only acts to make wearing the Y-350CPX comfortable for hours on end, it also is effective with passive noise isolation.

The Y-300CPX Far Cry 5 Edition on the other hand is a high-fidelity stereo version of the Y-350CPX 7.1. It uses 50mm drivers and features the exclusive double electro-acoustic bass amplification technology.

How Much are the Far Cry 5 Limited Edition Thrustmaster Headsets?

Both headsets will be available at the same time as the Far Cry 5 release date launch on March 27. The Y-300CPX Far Cry 5 Edition has a retail price of £49.99, while the Y-350CPX 7.1 Far Cry 5 Edition costs £89.99 . All prices include taxes.

