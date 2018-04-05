Far Cry 5 “Inside Eden’s Gate” Now Available on YouTube

No Longer Exclusive to Amazon Prime

A short live action film for Far Cry 5 launched on Amazon Prime last month. Called “Inside Eden’s Gate”, the 30-minute film serves as a prequel. It delves deep into the project at Eden’s Gate and its ruthless leader, Joseph Seed, setting up the stage for the game. This is good news considering many do not have an Amazon Prime account. Furthermore, YouTube is accessible on many devices including mobile and SmartTVs.

Who Produced This Far Cry 5 Short Film?

This film’s producer is Asylum Entertainment, and features Greg Bryk (A History of Violence) and Kyle Gallner (American Sniper). Asylum Entertainment is an award-winning documentary film and miniseries production company. It is also an arm of Legendary Entertainment, the film studio behind The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Jurassic World. The result is actually a very well made short film. In fact, the top comment on YouTube pokes fun at Ubisoft stating that this lower budget effort is superior to the big budget Assassin’s Creed movie.

Although, Far Cry 5 itself has some comedic moments, the short film is very serious in tone in contrast. Giving viewers a glimpse of how mad these cultists from Far Cry 5 are.

Where Can I Watch “Inside Eden’s Gate”?

It is now available on Ubisoft North America’s YouTube channel. You can even watch it directly embedded in this article below.