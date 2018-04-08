Ubisoft Release A New Patch For Far Cry 5

Ubisoft Release Far Cry 5 Patch

Opinion on Far Cry 5 appears to be somewhat divided. Some love it as a brand new installment to the series which shows a dystopian future in the US. Others feel that the overall play is shadow and limited. Regardless of your opinion, however, it seems that Ubisoft is keen to improve where they can with the game. As such via their official website, they have released a new patch for the game.

The main bulk of the patch seems to fix the save corruption issue some users were experiencing. It does, however, also address the multiplayer connection issues.

Given that they have been fighting off a hostile takeover from Vivendi, it’s amazing they found the time.

Patch Notes!

Below is the official list of the updates and fixes applied within the new update.

Stability & Performance

Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks

Additional quality bug fixes

Fixed low occurrence save corruption

Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI

Fixed low repro AI issues

Design & Mission Progression

Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase

Fixed minor bugs

Gameplay & UI

Fixed minor bugs

COOP and Online

Improved COOP connectivity

Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks

Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted

Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.

Far Cry Arcade

Improved map download efficiency

Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues

Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low

Improved PVP matchmaking

Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues

Map Editor

Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

PC Patch Only:

Fixed issues that were causing incorrect spawn if the game was minimized during loading

Will this patch improve the experience and is it worth playing?

As far as patches go, this one seems very sensible. It has addressed all of the currently most notable issues while not concentrating too much on the small stuff. You can’t really ask for more than that from a patch this early in release, particularly from Ubisoft.

If you have been holding fire on buying the game, now might be the time to give it a try. Given that it’s Ubisoft’s best selling game, they must have done something right!

What do you think? Are you playing Far Cry 5? What do you think of it? In addition, do you like the new patch? – Let us know in the comments!