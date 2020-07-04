Far Cry 6 To be Revealed With Breaking Bad Actor Confirmed?

Around a month ago we got some pretty firm confirmation that this July would see Ubisoft confirm the upcoming release of Far Cry 6. With it being stated that it would happen on July 12th, at the time of writing, this still seems to be more likely than not. Following a post by Twitter user ‘Nibel‘, however, it seems that we can potentially expect an unusual surprise in terms of who is going to be in the game.

Although pending confirmation, Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) is expected to be confirmed as one of the principal actors for Far Cry 6!

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) says he has worked on a huge video game but can't say which one yethttps://t.co/nqUSXUpWC9 pic.twitter.com/plIRUoR9VC — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 2, 2020

Far Cry 6

With Giancarlo Esposito’s involvement originally being ‘revealed’ on Gamereactor, the post has since been deleted with the general consensus being that they ‘jumped the gun’ a little early in making this announcement.

With him being confirmed (and on the record) for currently working on a game project that required ‘a new type of acting’, however, it seems pretty clear that there’s going to be yet another Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul connection to the Far Cry franchise!

The countdown to #UbiForward is on! Get a sneak peek at what's coming and join the celebration live on July 12 pic.twitter.com/2rJ7nhKEt2 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 3, 2020

What About the Remaster?

The news is rather interesting as Michael Mando (who voiced Vas in Far Cry 3 and plays Nacho in Better Call Saul) dropped hints that he was potentially on the cards to reprise the role in either a new addition or a remaster of the third game.

For the moment, however, with Far Cry 6 expected to be officially revealed on July 12th, I daresay many of you won’t complain to see Giancarlo Esposito as the headline attraction! He is, after all, one of the most loved characters from the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Far Cry 6? – Let us know in the comments!