Releasing a little over 7 years ago, Fez is, without a doubt, one of the biggest indie-games ever to hit the market! Coming out around the time when the independent developer scene was just breaking-out, its combination of style and puzzle-solving make it an instant classic and, for many, one of the best games ever made!

If you haven’t played this game yet, however, then there’s some excellent news for you! As part of their latest free-game promotion, Fez is available to own and keep forever thanks to the Epic Games Store!

Fez Goes Free on the Epic Games Store

So, what is Fez? Well, essentially the game is a platformer that looks to combine 2D and 3D environments (thanks to the powers of a magic hat) to give you some amazing visuals and puzzle-solving mechanics.

“Gomez is a 2D creature living in a 2D world. Or is he? When the existence of a mysterious 3rd dimension is revealed to him, Gomez is sent out on a journey that will take him to the very end of time and space. Use your ability to navigate 3D structures from 4 distinct classic 2D perspectives.”

What Do We Think?

While the Epic Games Store has already seen some pretty amazing releases to date, this is, without a doubt, one of the highest-profile. In addition, it’s also possibly the one we’d give the most endorsement to claiming.

Fez is an excellent game and, given that it is being made available for free here, you can’t argue with that!

You can check out the official Epic Games Store ‘Fez’ website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!