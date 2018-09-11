FIFA 19 Official PC Requirements Revealed

FIFA 19 is still a relatively easy game to run.

FIFA games have always been quite easy to run even on modest hardware. That’s quite impressive if you consider the graphical fidelity that we’ve come to expect from modern games. Since characters in FIFA games are molded after actual football players, they need to look as similar as possible to the real thing. However, there aren’t many special effects such as explosions or advanced lighting features, which means that even FIFA 19 will be a relatively lightweight title. To be specific, we’re going to have a look at the official requirements for FIFA 19. This game will come out on September 28 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows.

FIFA 19 PC requirements.

Those of you who are looking forward to this game should own a system with at least an Intel Core i3-2100 or an AMD Phenom II X4 965. You should also have 8GB of RAM, as well as an NVIDIA GTX 460 or an AMD Radeon R7 260. These are just the minimum requirements, mind you, as the recommended ones suggest an Intel i3 6300T or an AMD Athlon X4 870K. The RAM requirement remains the same, while the graphics card should be an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or an AMD Radeon R9 270X. Clearly, even the recommended graphics cards are quite old by today’s standards. Generally speaking, if you have a modern i3 and something like a GTX 1050 Ti, you should be able to run FIFA 19 without any issues.

Featuring the Frostbite Engine, FIFA 19 will support both DX11 and DX12. You can have a look at the complete list of requirements below.

Min Spec:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit.

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz.

RAM: 8GB.

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB.

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 460 1GB or AMD Radeon R7 260.

DirectX: 11.0.

Recommended Spec:

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit.

CPU: Intel i3 6300T or AMD Athlon X4 870K or equivalent benchmark. Intel i3 4340, Intel i3 4350, AMD FX-4350 and FX-4330 as alternatives.

RAM: 8GB.

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB.

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270X.

DirectX: 12.0.