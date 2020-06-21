FIFA 21 PC Release to be Scaled-Down to Current-Gen Consoles

I must admit that I have something of a longstanding love/hate relationship with the FIFA football gaming franchise. Put simply, while there are always aspects of the game I greatly detest, I somehow always seem to end up playing it each and every year it’s released. It seems, however, with that FIFA 21 set for release this November, for the first time in more than a few years, I’m probably going to giving this one a pass (no pun intended).

Why? Well, following the game’s official announcement, a deep dive into the FAQ has revealed that EA is (very quietly) not basing the PC release of the game on the new and upcoming PS5/Xbox Series X version. It is, instead, going to be designed and based on the current-gen console platform!

FIFA 21 – PC Release Controversy!

While there is some relatively good news that the PC version will be released on Steam (removing the need for you to have ‘Origin’ installed on your system), in the FAQ (which you can read in full here) EA has very quietly slipped in the following comment:

“FIFA 21 on PC will be the same version as released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We’ll have more information on it in the coming weeks.”

Why is this a problem? Well, because it’s well known that the new version releasing for the next-gen consoles will feature a lot of new bells and whistles. It seems, however, that despite the PCs clearly advantageous capabilities, EA is holding fire on bringing those to the platform for the time being!

People Are Not Happy!

As you might expect, following this news, PC fans of the FIFA franchise are clearly not very happy. Specifically, because the version coming to their platform is going to essentially be yet another refresh of last year’s release.

So, if you want to play the ‘best’ version of FIFA 21, the short story is that you’re going to have to buy it on the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The PC version, while still probably being passable, is (for reasons that escape my reasoning) not going to include all of the new bells and whistles and, as for when it will, well, maybe next year will be better…

Is it just me though, or does this feel like Watchdogs all over again?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!