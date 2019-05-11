Final Binding of Isaac DLC to Release this Year

Binding of Isaac Repentance

While Edmund McMillen may not be the most prolific of indie developers, he does have a talent for releasing quality content. He has, of course, already given us games such as Super Meat Boy and in 2011 created ‘The Binding of Isaac’.

The Binding of Isaac game is rather difficult to explain without going into great detail. Which is ironic given how basic the overall design is. Put simply, however, the game is an RNG heavy dungeon crawler (not dissimilar in the presentation of Zelda) where failure is a lot more common than success.

With various DLC packages for the game released already, in a report via PCGamesN Edmund McMillen has confirmed that the final DLC for the game will be released this year.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics, very little. We can, however, take a few educated guesses. For example, that like previous DLC releases for the game, we can expect some new story. In addition, probably a whole batch of new weapons, enemies, bosses upgrades and combat features.

What is known as a categorical fact, however, is that this DLC release will be the last from the series.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing a specific release date has not been given. We are told though that it will be coming out around Q4 this year. It will, however, be preceeded by Edmund’s latest game ‘The Legend of Bumbo’ which is scheduled for Q3.

With a brand new Meat boy game on the way as well, it seems clear that Edmund McMillen is clearly busy and based on his strong reputation, that can only be good news for us gamers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!