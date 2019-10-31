Final Death Stranding Launch Trailer is a Huge 8-Minutes Long

/ 4 hours ago

So, with Death Stranding due for release in just over a week’s time I guess many of you PS4 owners can hardly wait for this one, right? Well, perhaps the recent announcement that the game was also heading to the PC may have given you pause for thought, but either way though, this is certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2019.

Death Stranding

I must admit that despite a lot of the hype surrounding the game, I still don’t have much of an idea as to what to expect from it. In fairness as well, Hideo Kojima has been keeping the cards very close to his chest here.

If you did, however, want to glean as much as you can, then the latest (and probably last) launch trailer has just landed. Being a colossally huge 8-minutes long, however, you might want to get comfortable, sit back, and enjoy it in 4K! Any way you look at it though, this is some amazing eye-candy!

What Do We Think?

Despite more solid information emerging on the game earlier this year, the details have been (perhaps annoyingly) very scarce. Even with the game only releasing next week I still honestly don’t have much of an idea as to what to expect here and, quite frankly, the latest trailer (in its full 8-minute length) doesn’t help me much either.

Then again, there is something mildly curious about the mystery here. Yes, I don’t know much about Death Stranding, but I really want to find out more!

With it set to release for the PS4 on November 8th, the only real question for some of us is, do we get it now or wait for the PC release in mid-2020?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

death stranding
Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Archives