Final Fantasy 7, 9 and 10 Are All Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Despite the more recent history where Final Fantasy games have generally tended to err towards other consoles, Nintendo does have a pretty rich history with the franchise. Being the home of the initial 6 games, it wasn’t until the rift between cartridge and cd became apparent that the series was going to move away from Nintendo.

Well, it might have taken over 20 years, but Final Fantasy 7 and a number of other games in the franchise is coming to the Switch!

So Much RPG!

Aside from Final Fantasy 8, which is strangely omitted from the list, in a report via Polygon some of the most popular games in the series will shortly be released on the Nintendo store. In fairness, it’s going to be great to have another opportunity to play 7 and 9. Many people actually believe (with good reason) that the 9th instalment is the best.

The releases will even include Final Fantasy X and X-2 which are, again arguably, the best recent entries in the series. At the very least, Blitzball was awesome!

When Are They Out?

Some of the letter known Final Fantasy games (and spin-offs) will release before the end of the year. In terms of the big guns though these will be periodically released throughout 2019 with no exact date currently set.

Hopefully, the ports (these are not remakes) will be decent and work well on the Nintendo Switch. Square Enix has been a little hit and miss with the quality of ports in recent years. We will, however, have to wait and see.

What do you think? Which is your favourite Final Fantasy game? Why do you think 8 is off the list? – Let us know in the comments!