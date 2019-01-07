Final Fantasy 7 To Get AI Enhanced Texture Pack Mod

Final Fantasy 7 AI Enhanced Texture Pack

Final Fantasy 7 may (arguably) be one of the greatest games ever made. Being over 20 years old now, however, the polygon graphics and low-resolution environments haven’t exactly stood the test of time. While we are all waiting for Square Enix to get the official remake out, the modding community has come up with something of an answer.

A fanmade texture pack mod has been teased showing AI-enhances upgrades to the graphics. We have to admit, while the improvement is subtle, it is there!

Mod

CaptRobau is the creator of the mod and, as above, is looking to use AI as a solution for improving the graphics without having to actually recreate the game. The intention is to use the AI program he (and others) are developing to upscale graphics. This will essentially allow for 400% upscaling. This, as you can see in the image below, allows for much sharper and clearer background images. The mod is already well underway and it will likely include the entire game’s environments when completed.

I Want To See More?

At the time of writing, there is no pre-set release for the texture modding pack. If you are, however, keen to see more of what has been achieved, you can visit the official modding blog via the link here!

As above, it’s not quite the remake, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction and, if nothing else, impressive!

What do you think? Have you ever played Final Fantasy 7? – Let us know in the comments!