Final Fantasy 7 Mod Recreates Models Based on the Concept Art

I think many would agree that Final Fantasy VII is (albeit a very contentious subject) one of the greatest games ever made. That being said, however, the graphical style of it hasn’t aged particularly well and certainly deviated quite a significant way from the original concept art by designer Tetsuya Nomura.

Where there’s a will, however, the modding community will (nearly) always find a way. Following the release of a new modding pack, Final Fantasy VII gamers can now replace the main casts clunky polygons with new character models that are more faithful to the original concept art.

Final Fantasy VII Character Mod

While the mod doesn’t drag the character models into the 21st century, what it does do it replace the heavily harsh polygons with a smoother alternative that genuinely looks more like a manga interpretation.

This isn’t, of course, the only mod for Final Fantasy VII. I daresay that there are thousands of them by this point. If you ever needed another excuse to give the game just one more playthrough, however, surely this is it!

How Can I Check It Out?

Getting this mod isn’t entirely straight forward, but fortunately, it’s not that difficult either. All it needs is a little ‘legwork.

The first thing you’ll need to do is grab and install the 7th Heaven Mod Manager page. This is essentially a ‘control hub’ for all of your mods for the game and can be found via the link here! With that in place, you can then download and add the new textures via the link here!

We can’t guarantee that this mod will save Aeris this time around, but as above, do you really need a better excuse to play this classic again?

What do you think? What’s your opinion on Final Fantasy VII? Have you ever used any mods for it? – Let us know in the comments!