Final Fantasy IX Gets Fan-Made 4K Cutscene Upgrade

While Final Fantasy VII might get all of the credit as being the greatest game ever released in the franchise, many would consider the 9th instalment to be a far more worthy recipient of that title. Admittedly, compared to many other releases in the franchise, it didn’t do particularly well. This was in no small part due to it releasing as a PS1 exclusive. Worse, coming out 2 months after the PS2 was released.

Following the release of a new video, however, fans have been working hard to upscale the cutscenes to 4K resolution and my word do they look glorious!

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy IX is arguably one of the most-loved but unrated releases in the franchise. Despite it being around 20 years old now, and releasing on the PS1, it still holds up remarkably well. We recently got the news that Final Fantasy VIII was being remastered. Many would’ve happily rather have seen this release get that treatment though.

The ‘Beyond Midgar‘ YouTube channel does, however, specify itself in Final Fantasy news and 4K upscaling and the release of this video is arguably their most impressive work to date.

How Was This Achieved?

The team uses A.I.Gigapixel to do the bulk of the heavy lifting for this 4K upscaling. They did, however, go in afterwards to put a little spit and polish on the finished product. It does, however, simply look amazing and is yet another example of the potential of AI upscaling in older video game releases.

While the video may only cover the cutscenes from disk 1, we look forward to seeing the other 3 disks from the game getting the same treatment in the (hopefully) near future!

What do you think? Did you ever play Final Fantasy IX? – Let us know in the comments!