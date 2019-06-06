Final Fantasy Soundtracks Now Available on Apple & Spotify

Final Fantasy

If we decide to overlook some of the more recent releases (which have largely proven to be hit and miss with fans of the series) then Final Fantasy as a whole is considered to be one of the best gaming franchises of all time. This is in no small part due to the excellent stories and, of course, some absolutely thumping music.

If you do, therefore, dream of driving through town with some Final Fantasy blazing out of the windows then I have some good news for you! In a report via CNET, the official soundtracks for various Final Fantasy games have now been officially added to both Spotify and Apple Music.

For Those Who Fight!

Now, admittedly if you’re like me then you’re probably already checking out of the tracks from Final Fantasy VII. Don’t, however, let that stop you exploring the other games though. Practically every Final Fantasy game has a truly excellent soundtrack.

If you’re currently not able to get onto your Spotify or Apple Music account, however, he’s a good one to get started with!

Where Can I Check This Out?

As above, the soundtracks are currently available on both Spotify and Apple Music. There are, however, a few hurdles to jump. Firstly, make sure that you search very specifically for “Final Fantasy Original Soundtrack”. Due to many created playlists, a more generic search won’t help you.

Oh, and some of these are also in their original Japanese. So a little click trial and error might be required to get the particular track you want.

What Do We Think?

Well, let me put it to you this way, as I write this I’m currently happily listening to One-Winged Angel in the background (Seph-i-roth!).

This should keep you happily entertained for at least the next couple days where (fingered crossed) we’re going to see something pretty substantial from Square Enix and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!