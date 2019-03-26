Final Fantasy VII Is Released For Nintendo Switch & Xbox One

Final Fantasy VII

Although opinion on such matters can be divided, many consider Final Fantasy VII to be one of (if not the) greatest game ever made. While I have very fond memories of it, my glowing praise for the game has perhaps dulled a little over the years. That might be something to do with my impatience over the remake.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, if you have never played the game, then you might just have the perfect opportunity. Why? Well, because it has just been released for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Shut Up And Take My Gil!

We did first hear of a potential port coming to the consoles late last year. It is, however, somewhat surprising just to see it land on the market!

While it is essentially just a port of the original version, new features have been added to try and make the game a little more accessible (and less grindy).

These new additions include;

The ability to turn battle encounters off

A battle enhancement mode

3x speed mode

What Do We Think?

It is, of course, to see this classic game finally landing on more platforms. While it isn’t the remake (and still no news on that) this will at least allow a lot of people who never had the chance to try this out before an opportunity to see what all the fuss is (was?) about. It is also nice to finally see Final Fantasy VII hit a Nintendo console. Better late than never right?

Available at just $15.99 as well, for the hundreds of hours you can get out of this, it’s well worth a go!

The game can be downloaded now directly via the respective consoles store.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!