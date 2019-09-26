Final Fantasy VII Remake Box Art Confirmed by Square Enix

We’re in something of an unusual period in gaming at the moment in which there is an unusually high number of upcoming gaming releases that are certainly garnering a lot of hype and attention. With titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us 2 and Death Stranding, the list is already pretty impressive. Last, but certainly not least, you shouldn’t forget that the Final Fantasy VII remake is also on the way!

If you are, however, curious about what we can expect, we got the best preview of that when Square Enix recently released the trailer below. In a report via CNET, however, they have also just confirmed the official box art for the American and European release.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Box Art Confirmed

The box art, as you can see below, may look a little familiar for those of you who remember the original game. Yes, Square Enix has essentially applied a little polish to the original box art.

“We’re proud to reveal #FinalFantasy VII Remake’s official box art for North America and Europe. Take on the oppressive Shinra Corporation as Cloud Strife on March 3, 2020.” – Square Enix

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, the game is only confirmed for release on the PlayStation 4. This is, however, only expected to be a temporary exclusive deal. A port is expected for the PC and Xbox One later in the year. Who knows, maybe even the next-gen consoles will get a launch day look-in!

If you are, however, looking forward to this and have your PS4 already primed and ready, the Final Fantasy VII remake will release on March 3rd, 2020.

What do you think? Is this game top of your wanted list? If not, which upcoming release most has your attention? – Let us know in the comments!