Final Fantasy VII Remake is PROBABLY Coming to Steam!

There are, admittedly, a lot of question marks surrounding the recent release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PC. Most notably is the fact that following a recent report, people taking a deep dive into the game’s code may have discovered that rather than the finished build, Square Enix may have accidentally put out, effectively, a debug version. A key factor in why the game, for some users, might be running so poorly even on pretty potent system configurations.

In terms of basic fundamentals, however, most are largely unhappy for two key reasons. Firstly, that it costs £69.99 (which we’ll again say is a total rip-off), but more so, the fact that it is currently exclusively released on the Epic Games Store. While we don’t personally have much of an issue with the EGS here at eTeknix, we know a significant portion of our community does!

Following a report via PCGamesN, however, if you’re stubbornly refusing to buy this simply because it is only on the EGS, then it seems that information within the code is strongly hinting that a Steam release is practically guaranteed to happen!

Final Fantasy VII – Coming to Steam?

With the PC version released, modders, and general poke-arounders, have clearly already been putting in more than a little effort into seeing what they can find within the game’s code/files. – One such recent effort, however, has discovered multiple references made within it to ‘Steam’. This includes not only several pieces of written evidence but also the apparent inclusion of an ‘app number’ which is more than a little suggestive that a placeholder store page has already been created and we’re simply waiting on Steam to make it live!

With this in mind, therefore, when will Final Fantasy VII Remake arrive on Steam? Well, the short version is, don’t expect it for quite a while to come yet!

Breaking Out of the Epic Games Store!

Based on prior instances of titles releasing with Epic Games Store exclusivity, it’s not uncommon that they are usually bound to the platform for a period of around 6 months. As such, if Final Fantasy VII is coming to Steam, we can probably not expect that to happen until at least June 2022. More so, if you were hoping for a discount on release then, unfortunately, Steam generally can’t do this for the first 1-2 months of a game going live (it’s complicated).

As such, unless the EGS does a discount immediately prior to the Steam release (which honestly wouldn’t be that shocking), then we can sadly probably expect its ridiculous £69.99 price tag to hang around for a fair while to come yet. The question now though, is what interests you more, a future discount on the EGS? Or simply just having it on Steam?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!