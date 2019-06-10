Final Fantasy VII Remake Releases March 2020 as PS4 Exclusive

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Since it was originally teased 4 years ago, one of the most anticipated gaming releases has almost certainly been the Final Fantasy VII Remake. With many considering the original game to be one of the greatest ever made, however, Square Enix did go on record last year to say that they wished they hadn’t announced it so soon. Specifically, because of the lack of updates they have been able to provide. A factor that has proven frustrating to fans.

Well, following the release of a brand new trailer the wait is nearly over. Yes, we have a confirmed release date for the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The bad news (depending on your perspective), however, is that it looks almost certain to at least initially release as a PS4 exclusive.

PS4 Exclusive?

At the end of the trailer (see above) the only platform noted in the trailer is the PlayStation 4. As such, it has led many to presume that this will be released as a Sony exclusive.

This may be entirely possible. It is, incidentally, perhaps just the forum in which it was originally released (which was said to have been at a Square Enix ‘concert’).

What Do We Think?

Square Enix is set to formally kick off their E3 2019 presentation this evening. As such, we can probably expect a lot more detail surrounding the game. Hopefully, some confirmation as to whether it will be a PS4 exclusive or not.

With the release date confirmed for March 3rd, 2020, however, the good news is that E3 2019 has already provided most gamers with the two big announcements they wanted. We know the release date for not only the Final Fantasy VII remake but also Cyberpunk 2077!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? Will you be disappointed if it is a PS4 exclusive? – Let us know in the comments!