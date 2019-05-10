Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer Released – It Looks AMAZING!

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Drop everything you’re doing this morning, and get ready to take a worthwhile trip down Nostalgia Lane. It’s just off Retro Road, ya know, North of Awesomeville? Square Enix has just released the teaser trailer for their upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake. Well, I say teaser, it looks just like a normal trailer to me and shows quite a bit of the games remade introduction mission with Avalanche.

Unreal Engine 4

The new game is being powered by Unreal Engine 4. The leap from the PlayStation 1 graphics to a modern day engine is dramatic. Sure, it has been a very long time coming. But, if the rest of the game looks this well done, then I’ll be very happy with it. Admittedly, I still have a soft spot for the original and its retro graphics. I only completed it again a few months back actually.

Trailer

Release Date

Square Enix are pointing towards June. That puts the game right in the sights of E3 2019, where we expect to see a proper re-reveal of the game. As for when it releases? We may get episode one this year. Episodes? That’s right, it’ll be episodic, annoyingly.